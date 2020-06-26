Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to $11.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF remained flat at $$7.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

