Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,364 shares of company stock valued at $76,369,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

MA traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.97. 2,279,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.