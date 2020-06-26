Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.15

Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $2.15. Maxim Power shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 22,239 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

Get Maxim Power alerts:

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Power Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.