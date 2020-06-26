McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 109.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in McKesson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in McKesson by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in McKesson by 9.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in McKesson by 403.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.83. 268,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

