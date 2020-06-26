Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. 2,412,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,983. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

