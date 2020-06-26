Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

