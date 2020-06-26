Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.57

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and traded as low as $111.95. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $114.05, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

