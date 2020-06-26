MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.46 or 0.00222950 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $211.36 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00771724 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,574,473 coins and its circulating supply is 10,330,182 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

