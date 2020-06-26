Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Moncler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MONRY remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. Moncler has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

