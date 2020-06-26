Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,912. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

