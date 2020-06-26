MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.