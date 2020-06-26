M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $205,805,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after buying an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after buying an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $37,926,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $24,834,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

M&T Bank stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.35. 23,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $133.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

