Nano Price Hits $1.04 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Nano has a market cap of $138.81 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00011357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,172.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.73 or 0.02515508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.02507675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00471366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00698205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00608385 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Coindeal, Gate.io, Koinex, Binance, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Bitinka, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

