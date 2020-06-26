Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

NTRA traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Natera’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $386,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,607 shares of company stock worth $10,806,115. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Natera by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

