National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex (TSE:CGX) to Underperform

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Cineplex from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.43.

TSE CGX traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.05. The company had a trading volume of 547,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,081. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.76. The firm has a market cap of $674.50 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

