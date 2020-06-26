National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.61

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.62. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 11,897,773 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.89.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

In other National Storage REIT Stapled Securities news, insider Steven Leigh 19,109 shares of National Storage REIT Stapled Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th.

About National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

