Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.49.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $13.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.40. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $474.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

