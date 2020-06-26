Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00473359 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009402 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,818,847 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

