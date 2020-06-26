New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,980,200. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

