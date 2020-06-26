New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $330.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.