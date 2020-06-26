New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

T traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 1,497,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

