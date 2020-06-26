New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,617.85.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,745.46. 2,397,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,486.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,783.11. The company has a market cap of $1,363.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

