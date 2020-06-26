New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 33,351,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,869,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.93. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

