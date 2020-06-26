New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 95.4% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.6% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,842 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. 10,403,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,515,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

