New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 82,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,424,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 7,754,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,810,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

