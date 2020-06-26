New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $5,210,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $829,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.07.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.33. 25,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

