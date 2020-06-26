New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,150 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after buying an additional 431,464 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after buying an additional 357,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $23,559,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.55.

AKAM stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 1,734,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.