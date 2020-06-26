New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Amgen by 113.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 23,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.52. 722,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average is $225.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

