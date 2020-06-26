New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

