New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

