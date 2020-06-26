New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 63,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,294. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.