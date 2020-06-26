New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.83. 4,606,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,806. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

