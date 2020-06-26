New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.68. 2,588,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.40. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $474.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

