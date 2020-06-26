New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,566. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

