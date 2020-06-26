New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after buying an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Shares of DPZ traded down $4.93 on Friday, hitting $368.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.