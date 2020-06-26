New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 37,300 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 69,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

