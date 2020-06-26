New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 4,832 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,990. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,169 shares of company stock worth $15,455,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

