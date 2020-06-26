New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 88.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,092. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

