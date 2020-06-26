New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,085.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 310,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 976.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,927 shares of company stock worth $11,151,473. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.82. 28,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $247.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.