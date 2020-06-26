New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

