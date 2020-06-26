New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229,243. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

