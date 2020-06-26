New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 685,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,790. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,073 shares of company stock worth $15,602,418 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

