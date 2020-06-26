New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,847.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 790,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 534,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.16. 7,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,299. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.17.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.31.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

