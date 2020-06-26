New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 340,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,720. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

