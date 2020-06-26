New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.16 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Teradyne by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Teradyne by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

