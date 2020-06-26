New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. 871,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

