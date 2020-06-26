New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,318,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,400,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,907,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

