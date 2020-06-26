New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.66. 1,199,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

