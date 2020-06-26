New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.80.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,023. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.80 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

