New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

